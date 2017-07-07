‘Only accused ETPB employees being probed’

LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq has said he has no wish to punish the staffers of the board, adding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is only probing cases of the accused employees.

Addressing an open court Thursday, the ETPB chairman said all the employees should remain calm and focus on their work as NAB is only investigating those employees who face corruption charges and corrupt practices during the tenure of his predecessor Syed Asif Hashmi. It may be relevant to mention here that NAB on the complaint of Siddiq-ul-Farooq is probing alleged illegalities and corruption during the tenure of Asif Hashmi (2008-13) and so far arrested around a dozen accused officials who worked under Hashmi for different charges.

Farooq said due to hard work of the entire staff, the board’s profit has risen to Rs 800 million. He said Rs 80 million has been earmarked to facilitate the entire staff of the board for house building advance. On the occasion, ETPB chairman once again claimed that the work to establish Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib would start soon, adding the university’s charter would also be made available very soon.

On the other hand, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) and hundreds of other Sikh community members would also stage a protest demonstration against India on Friday (today) for stopping Indian Sikh Yatrees from visiting Pakistan. The demo would be staged at 3pm outside the Lahore Press Club.