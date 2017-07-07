Pakistan continue losing streak in Snooker World Cup

KARACHI: Third seeds England defeated Pakistan in Snooker World Cup underway in Wuxi, China.

The team, comprising Hamza Akbar and Shahram Changezi, was beaten 5-0. In another match, Malta recorded a 3-2 win against Pakistan.

According to information made available here, England proved too good for Pakistan and recorded a 59-25, 88-07(80), 81-17(74), 78-0(78), 68-33 victory.

Pakistan put up some resistance against Malta before losing the match by 75-45, 59-36, 66-14, 37-68, 53-64.

Pakistan had also been defeated by Australia and Iran. Pakistan will play their last league match against Switzerland on Friday (today).