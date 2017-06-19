Commission agents protest against police

TOBA TEK SINGH: The grain market commission agents staged a demonstration against traffic police in Gojra on Sunday.

The protesters blocked a road for two hours by burning woods. They were chanting slogans against the traffic police. They were also carrying placards and banners.

They said that the grain market was small and so the maize growers parked their tractor-trolleys along roads outside the market.

They alleged that the traffic police not only harassed the farmers but also challaned them.

The protesting commission agents said that cases had also been registered against the Anjuman Arthian office-bearers.

They demanded quashment of the cases and provision of vacant railway land adjacent to the grain market for a week so that tractor-trolleys could be parked there during the maize season. Later, talks were held between the police officers and the Anjuman Arhtian office-bearers in which the commission agents were assured that their demands would be accepted.

WOMAN MURDERED: A married woman was allegedly killed by her husband and brother-in-law over a domestic dispute at Chak Sherwala Khoh near Kamalia on Sunday.

Saba was allegedly murdered by her husband Abdul Rehman and her brother-in-law.

However, the in-laws claimed that Saba committed suicide. Kamalia Sadr police have shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. The police have arrested the two accused and are interrogating them.

Man tortured: A man was tortured over a minor issue at Chak 34/EB on Sunday. Ghulam Fareed was allegedly tortured by a hotel employees, including Zulfiqar, over a minor issue. Police have registered a case.

—Correspondent