President, PM, COAS, other leaders term win great moment

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and almost all political leaders have congratulated the national cricket team over its historic victory after a long time.

In their separate messages, they termed the win a great moment in the history of Pakistan and commended the high morale and best play of all players.

The PM said the national eleven brought smiles to the nation during Ramazan. The entire team put up fantastic performance, he said mentioning that India was beaten by a heavy margin.

“Pakistan cricket team. Well Played, Well done,” he said in a brief video message.

Others who issued facilitation messages were: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, former PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar,

opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah, State Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor among others felicitated the team.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended heartiest congratulations to Pakistani cricket team on winning ICC Championship Trophy Final.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain, senior central leader and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi also felicitated the cricket team.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday congratulated Pakistan team for winning ICC Champions Trophy final against India. He announced Umra tickets for the winner players.

“Nothing beats Team Work; Pakistan is a team against every threat,” said the COAS according to DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Also, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah congratulated Pakistan cricket team and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on historic win against India.

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat congratulated the team and the nation on historic victory.