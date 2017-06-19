tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reception
By Our Correspondent
LAHORE
Faculty members and staff of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) held a welcome reception in honour of the newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi. According to a press release, speaking on the occasion, the VC assured the staff of providing them with all possible incentives. She said the university would improve ToRs of its faculty and staff, adding that recommendations in this regard would be presented before the LCWU Syndicate for approval.
Dumper kills labourer
By Our Correspondent
LAHORE
A 35-year-old man was killed by a speeding dumper on Halloki Ring Road on Sunday. Victim Muhammad Naseer hailed from Layyah and worked as a labourer. He was on his way home when a rashly-driven dumper hit him from behind, resulting in critical injuries to him. He was removed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested driver and registered a case against him.
