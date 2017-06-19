Reception

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE

Faculty members and staff of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) held a welcome reception in honour of the newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi. According to a press release, speaking on the occasion, the VC assured the staff of providing them with all possible incentives. She said the university would improve ToRs of its faculty and staff, adding that recommendations in this regard would be presented before the LCWU Syndicate for approval.

Dumper kills labourer

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE

A 35-year-old man was killed by a speeding dumper on Halloki Ring Road on Sunday. Victim Muhammad Naseer hailed from Layyah and worked as a labourer. He was on his way home when a rashly-driven dumper hit him from behind, resulting in critical injuries to him. He was removed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested driver and registered a case against him.