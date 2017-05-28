CM orders settingup of Sargodha Development Authority

Says past govts committed corruption ruthlessly

LAHORE

The parliamentarians belonging to Sargodha division called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

During the meeting, which lasted more than four hours, development projects, budget for new fiscal year and public welfare programmes were discussed.

The parliamentarians congratulated the chief minister on completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record period of 22 months.

The chief minister announced setting up Sargodha Development Authority and said that notification in this regard had been issued and added that immediate steps should be taken for the establishment of the authority.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was making rapid progress, and the sincere steps for elimination of load-shedding had proved result-oriented.

He said that 1320-Megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project had started electricity production in a period of only 22 months. With generation of 660-megawatt more electricity by June 10, this project would provide an overall 1320-megawatt electricity, he added.

He said that despite difficulties, programme of progress of Pakistan and prosperity of the people had been forwarded. He said that the political elements staging sit-ins were not well-wishers of the country and the nation.

He said that conspiracy was hatched against the progress and prosperity of the country through sit-ins, but this conspiracy was foiled with the blessings of Almighty Allah and support of the people. He said the past governments committed loot and corruption ruthlessly.

He said that today, history of transparency, hard work and honesty had been written during the four years tenure and the PML-N had achieved historic successes.

He said that best roads had been constructed in villages for the development of rural areas. He said Daanish School in Bhakkar would be completed during the next financial year.

Shahbaz Sharif said that plan had also been made for setting up a medical college in Bhakkar during the next financial year.

He said that Assembly members should spare no effort for solving the problems of the people.

Bab-e-Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif has said that it is their national responsibility to imbue the generation with the objectives of Pakistan Movement and creation of Pakistan.

Bab-e-Pakistan project is of paramount importance in this regard, the chief minister said this on Saturday while chairing a meeting held to review various affairs of Bab-e-Pakistan.

The initial master plan of Bab-e-Pakistan was presented in the meeting which was approved by the chief minister. He said all necessary matters be finalised to start work on the first phase of the project. He said that besides indoor and outdoor games, swimming pools should be constructed and a plan be made for introducing the modern facility of water sports. He said directed that the expansion plan of Walton Road should also be presented.