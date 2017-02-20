Expresses concern over arrest of Afghan refugees in Pakistan

KABUL: The Afghan government has asked Pakistan to explain its shelling inside the Afghan territory.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement condemned Pakistani missile attacks inside Afghanistan which it said forced dozens of families to migrate to other places. It expressed concern over arrests of over a hundred Afghan refugees in Pakistan and said the neighbouring country should immediately open the border.

The ministry said Kabul will use all its power in response to Pakistan if it did not stop rocket attacks on Afghanistan soil. “We hope that Pakistan stops the attacks and that the relationship between the two countries will return to normal. If not, Afghanistan will not sit silent, but will use its internal, regional and international power in response to Pakistan’s actions,” Faramarz Tamana, Director of Strategic Studies at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

Meanwhile, Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri said they consider the attacks as aggression. He said Afghanistan reserves the right of retaliation if diplomatic channels failed to normalise the situation.

0



0







Afghanistan asks Pakistan to explain shelling inside its territory was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187615-Afghanistan-asks-Pakistan-to-explain-shelling-inside-its-territory/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Afghanistan asks Pakistan to explain shelling inside its territory" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187615-Afghanistan-asks-Pakistan-to-explain-shelling-inside-its-territory.