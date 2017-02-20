-
Maulana Kaleemullah shot dead in Charsadda
February 20, 2017
PESHAWAR: A local leader of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference Maulana Kaleemullah Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants in Charsadda Sunday in front of his home, a police official told APP.
The police official disclosed that armed men opened indiscriminate firing in Bolkhail Town area of Charsadda district, situated 23 km from Peshawar in the north, killing Khatm-e-Nabuwwat leader Maulana Kaleemullah Khan on the spot.
Police have shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy and started collecting evidence from the crime scene. It has also launched search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the attack.
