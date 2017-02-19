ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that unity among all segments of society is vital for elimination of terrorism from the country. In an interview with the state-run TV channel on Saturday, she said terrorists are trying to spread fear through their coward acts but the nation will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs. She said the people of Pakistan have sacrificed a lot against the scourge of terrorism. She said each attempt by the terrorists is giving birth to zeal and courage among people of Pakistan to fight against this menace.

The minister said that Pakistan Army has given a strong reaction over the incidents of terrorism and has killed scores of terrorists. She said operations against terrorists would be accelerated in the upcoming days

