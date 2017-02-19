DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least three alleged terrorists including a most wanted terrorist have been gunned down during a clash with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

On a tip-off the security forces conducted a targeted operation at Maddi Road on Saturday. The terrorists started firing at the personnel. The security forces retaliated and shot dead three alleged terrorists. The killed terrorist identified as Maqbool was most wanted terrorist while he was involved in 14 incidents of target killings including killing of police personnel. The terrorist was also involved in targeting national installations while the government also had announced a head money on him.

0



0







Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187415-Three-terrorists-killed-in-DI-Khan-operation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187415-Three-terrorists-killed-in-DI-Khan-operation.