Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation
February 19, 2017
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least three alleged terrorists including a most wanted terrorist have been gunned down during a clash with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.
On a tip-off the security forces conducted a targeted operation at Maddi Road on Saturday. The terrorists started firing at the personnel. The security forces retaliated and shot dead three alleged terrorists. The killed terrorist identified as Maqbool was most wanted terrorist while he was involved in 14 incidents of target killings including killing of police personnel. The terrorist was also involved in targeting national installations while the government also had announced a head money on him.