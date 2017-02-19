Pakistanis will foil conspiracies through unity: President

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday said, “Terrorists cannot stop Pakistan’s development as Pakistanis through their unity will foil every conspiracy against the progress of their nation.” He said this during the first-ever convocation of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU).

The President said, “We know the terrorists well. They will be pursued till their hideouts while their patrons will also be brought to justice. Bloodshed of innocent lives will be avenged. The operation continuing in different parts of the country will continue till the elimination of terrorists. The nation should avoid those who are propagating negative thinking.”

The President said that ruthless terrorists in the recent incidents had killed dozens of hale and hearty men, women, and children. “We assure the bereaved heirs of victims of the Sehwan Sharif incident, which took place two days back, and also of the previous incidents in Lahore, Peshawar, Balochistan and Mohmand Agency, that they are not alone as the entire nation equally shares their grief. We are praying for departed souls and for early recovery of the injured persons.”

In his speech, he also condoled with the family of a private TV news channel’s young technician Taimoor Khan who had recently been killed in the city.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation knew well the causes and strategies being put into play in the backdrop of recent wave of terrorism in the country. He said there was no doubt that the enemy had first tried to create differences among people to stall the process of prosperity and development of the country and that of the adjoining region. After failing to do so, the enemy resorted to committing terrorism. “But we want to clarify that Pakistani nation through its unity would also foil this conspiracy like the first failed attempt.”

President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, who was the chief guest at the first-ever convocation of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), also hoped that the graduating students would serve the nation with great enthusiasm and commitment in their practical lives.

The SMIU Convocation was held at the PAF Museum, in which 116 students were conferred degrees in various disciplines. President Mamnoon Hussain, Sindh Governor Zubair Ahmed and SMIU’s Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh distributed seven gold and six silver medals among students.

In his speech, President Mamnoon Hussain said that a unique precedent was set by organising the first-ever convocation of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s alma mater. He mentioned that it was a matter of happiness for him that Sindh Madressatul Islam University was moving forward successfully. “And I hope it will be more developed in the future.”

