KARACHI: Niamat Ali of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) lifted gold in the Individual Time Trial of the PCF-SSGC National Road Cycling Championship which commenced here at the Sea View on Saturday.

International Niamat covered the 42 kilometre distance (3 laps) in 35 minutes and 58 seconds. He was followed by his teammate Habibullah as the runner-up with 55:34 and Ali Ilyas of Sindh A finishing third with a total time of 58 minutes.

Meanwhile, SSGC riders also dominated in the lap race as well as the top three positions were grabbed by them.

In the 98km seven-lap race, Ghulam Hussain of SSGC claimed gold with a timing of one hour, 33 minutes and 15 seconds. He was followed by Wazir of SSGC with one hour, 34 minutes and 39 seconds timing. Rizwan of SSGC got third position with a timing of one hour, 35 minutes and 49 seconds.

The competitions in the Team Time Trial (70km) will be contested on Sunday (today).

Nusrat Khan (chief judge) and Javed Khan (assistant judge) were the jury members on the opening day. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at the SSGC headquarters at 4:30pm on Sunday.

February 19, 2017