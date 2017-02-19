PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought along diverse opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is why the future needs trained manpower, and his government is working on quality education.

Campuses at district level are being established and autonomy to the colleges being considered, he added. He was speaking at meetings with the vice-chancellors of Peshawar University and Islamia College University and later delegations who called on him at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout.

Provincial Minister Mian Jamsheddin Kakakhel and Advisor Mushtaq Ghani were also present.

Khattak said that the provincial government was working on quality education right from the day one, adding that it was the manifesto of PTI and his vision to provide equal opportunities of education and development to all.

He said the KP government was spending on the human resource development. He regretted that despite the advantages, diverse seasons and intelligent people, the region could not be developed due to a weak system, negligence of the past governments and the inefficient institutions.

He said different regions of the province had different advantages that could become base for development of the whole province, which would have immense opportunities due to CPEC in future.

Pervez Khattak said that his government has already set its targets and working to lead the province towards sustained economic growth.

He added that the provincial government gave adequate incentives to investors and it also took measures to curb corruption and revamp institutions.

He said his government spent on education sector because it wanted to produce skilled manpower to meet the future needs of the province.

The chief minister said that his government laid the foundation for transparent governance that will bring stability to the economic activities of the province.

