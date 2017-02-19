PESHAWAR: Anwarul Haq Yousafzai, the chief executive officer of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) is likely to be replaced in the coming days, informed sources told The News.

The sources said Shabbir Ahmad, presently serving as director development in Pesco, is being appointed as the next chief executive officer of the company.

The decision to this effect has been taken by the federal water and power ministry, which controls all the electricity distribution companies in the country.

The water and power ministry, headed by federal minister and senior PML-N leader Khwaja Mohammad Asif, had earlier on Friday suddenly dissolved the Pesco’s board of directors. The sources said this action was taken to pre-empt any opposition by the board of directors to the removal of Anwarul HaqYousafzai and the appointment of ShabbirAhmad in his place as the chief executive officer.

The board of directors of Pesco had earlier in 2015 strongly opposed the appointment of Pervez Akhtar Shah as the chief executive officer of the company. Pervez Akhtar Shah was removed a week after his appointment due to opposition of the board of directors and also the Pesco employees who refused to cooperate with him. Soon after he was forced to quit as Pesco’schief executive officer, Pervez Akhtar Shah was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges.

It appears that the ministry of water and power was concerned that the board of directors could create hurdles in the sacking of Anwarul HaqYousafzai and appointment of Shabbir Ahmad as his replacement.

Malik Asad, the Pesco board of directorschairman, also belongs to the PML-N along with some other members of the board. Under his chairmanship, the board of directors took decisions that benefited Pesco and reduced its losses.

Anwarul Haq Yousafzai has served for one year only as the Pesco chief executive officer. He was appointed on merit after being shortlisted for the job along with two other top candidates. However, his appointment got delayed for one and a half year due to political manoeuvring. In fact, it is alleged that a senior politician from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is an ally of the PML-N was instrumental in the appointment of Pervez Akhtar Shah and is expected to play a role again in getting Shabbir Ahmad appointed as the chief executive officer.

