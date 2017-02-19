LAHORE

Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that all arrangements have been finalised for holding the Secondary School (Matriculation) Annual Examination 2017 in the province.

Chairing a meeting at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, on Saturday, he said the exams commencing from March 1 would be held according to schedule in a transparent and organised manner. Foolproof security arrangements would be made around examination centres through police.

The chairmen of nine educational boards along with representatives of Higher Education Department attended the meeting.

The meeting held a detailed review of the arrangements made for the matric exams.

The meeting was told that composite security plan had been devised for the exams. In order to maintain full security, the exams would be held under the supervision of Police Department and police mobile vans would also make round of exam centres. The meeting noted with satisfaction that invigilating staff had been assigned duties and they had been given training. The meeting was told that district level control rooms would be set up to monitor the exam situation as well as to maintain security.

Similarly, mobile teams of educational boards would also conduct surprise checking to ensure transparency and smooth conduction of exams. Meanwhile, matric exams would also be monitored by the offices of Raza Gillani, Higher Education Department, chairmen and controllers of examinations.

