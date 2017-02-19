LAHORE

Accountability Court judge Najamul Hassan on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a reference against former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf for alleged corruption and illegal appointments in Gepco after the former premier appeared before the court.

Raja Pervez Ashraf pleaded the court to exempt him from appearing in the case due to security reasons. The court directed him to submit a written plea. Moreover, the court while taking notice of absence of co-accused Wazir Ali Bhayo, issued a show-cause notice to Inspector General Police, Sindh, as to why the suspect could not appear before the court. The court adjourned further hearing until March 11.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf while talking to the media said that the court had summoned him on charges of recruiting guards, peons and linemen but those who had been facing serious allegations were enjoying power. He said that NAB, FIA or any other authority did not hold them accountable over serious allegations. He said the PPP and its leadership always respected courts and, therefore, he also did not was shy appearing before the court.

Raja Pervez Ashraf and many others are facing charges of corruption and illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco). It was alleged that Raja illegally awarded a contract of 62 MW Rental Power Projects (RPP), Gujranwala, and was also accused of the Ogra scam. He was also accused of receiving kickbacks and commission in RPP deals when he was federal minister for water and power in 2008.

NAB Lahore office had also summoned Pervez Ashraf to explain his alleged role in “illegal hiring’ with the company. It was alleged that he was involved in making 437 illegal recruitment in the company.

0



0







Reference against ex-PM Pervez Ashraf adjourned was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187295-Reference-against-ex-PM-Pervez-Ashraf-adjourned/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Reference against ex-PM Pervez Ashraf adjourned" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187295-Reference-against-ex-PM-Pervez-Ashraf-adjourned.