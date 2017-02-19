An accountability court (AC) on Saturday adjourned the case hearing against former information minister Shajreel Memon and others till February 25 in a corruption reference of more than Rs5 billion.

The attorney for Memon said his client was “extremely ill and was unable to attend the case hearing.”

The attorney requested the court to not issue a non-bailable arrest warrant against Shajreel Memon, saying that as his client’s plea seeking extension of protective bail period was pending with the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The court expressed its displeasure, saying Memon had committed grave negligence and he could be arrested in Dubai by through issuance of red warrants.

Earlier, the SHC had suspended the proceedings of declaring former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon and also withdrew the order issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Shajreel Memon.

Other accused involved in this corruption reference – Akram, Syed Muneer, Altaf Memon and Muhammad Muneer – were present in the court.

Former information deputy secretary Anneta Baloch is also a co-accused in the corruption reference and has been declared absconding by a trial court.

Explosive material cases

In different cases pertaining to possession of illegal arms and explosive material against 26 activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) sought the case property – all seized illegal arms and explosive material – at the next hearing.

The court was informed that more than 250 weapons of different types were recovered from the MQM headquarters Nine Zero and adjoining areas on March 11, 2015.

The court was further informed that 26 MQM activists, including Faisal alias Faisal Motta, Ubaid alias Ubaid K2, Amir alias Amir Sarphata and Amir Teli, were arrested on March 11, 2015.

0



0







SHC puts off Shajreel Memon’s case till February 25 was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187286-SHC-puts-off-Shajreel-Memons-case-till-February-25/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SHC puts off Shajreel Memon’s case till February 25" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187286-SHC-puts-off-Shajreel-Memons-case-till-February-25.