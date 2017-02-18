FAISALABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza has announced a countrywide strike and a three-day mourning for the victims of Sehwan Sharif suicide attack. In a statement on Friday, Sahibzada Hamid Raza criticised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for failing to beef up security at Sehwan Sharif and demanded his immediate resignation. He said that our rulers should take appropriate and foolproof steps for tight security in the country, especially at all sensitive cities and places. Sahibzada Hamid lauded the quick response of the Rangers for shifting the injured persons to various hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi. He vowed that the Sunni Ittehad Council would try its best to thwart the anti-Pakistan nefarious designs of terrorist groups.

