PESHAWAR: A dancer on Friday sought protection from some persons who have allegedly forced her to pay extortion.

Rubina alias Sana hailing from Punjab has been performing at functions in Peshawar for more than a year.She claimed that some days back, a resident of Faqirabad locality, and his brothers threatened to kill her if she didn’t pay them extortion money.

In the report lodged at the Paharipura Police Station on February 12, she said she performed at functions in the city and others districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to eke out a living. She stated in the application that Mazhar Hussain met her at a function and befriended her.

The performer said later the accused started demanding money from her. “He told me that he has opened a bank account for me and was depositing the money in it. I believed him and gave him my earnings,” she maintained.

She said the accused and his brothers forced her to smuggle narcotics including hashish and ice from one place to another. “They made threats against me when I refused to oblige them,” she claimed. The performed said when she demanded her money and nine and a half tola of gold ornaments, the accused threatened her with dire consequences. Sana alleged that the accused had entrapped other dancers too.

