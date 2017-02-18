KARACHI: Despite information by a major intelligence agency in November 2016 regarding probable terrorist attack on the shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahabaz, Sehwan, and recent alert issued for terrorist attacks, Sindh government failed to take proper security measures.

Sources told The News that a major inelegance agency in November 2016 informed the Sindh government that due to improper security measures by Sindh police and Sindh Auqaf Department, three major shrines of Sindh – shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz at Sehwan, Shrine of Shah Abdul Latif at Bhit Shah, district Matiari, and Shrine of Sachal Sarmast at Daraza, district Khaipur – could be targeted by terrorists.

The intelligence report also pointed out the lacuna in security system of the shrines but Sindh provincial government failed to take proper measures.

Local journalist of Sehwan, Mehmood Otho, informed The News that there were only 16 police constables and some staff of the Sindh Auqaf Department including a female searcher were deployed for the security of the shrine. He said most of police and Auqaf Department officials were of the casual attitude and instead of body search they always remained interested in getting money from the visitors.

