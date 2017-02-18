China expresses shock over terrorist attack in Sehwan

Islamabad: Chinese President XI Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on Friday expressed shock over deadly terrorist attack in Sehwan and sympathies to the bereaved and injured families.

In their separate messages, they said they firmly sand by Pakistan in its efforts to combat terrorism.

In his condolence message to President Mamnoon Hussain, he said he was shocked to learn about heavy casualties in Sehwan terrorist attack.

According to Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, President Xi Jinping said, The Chinese people would like to express our deep sympathy to the Pakistani people for the tragic losses. On behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and in my own name, I extend deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and bereaved families.

China opposes terrorism in all its manifestations and strongly condemns this deadly terrorist attack in Sehwan. We will stand ready to firmly support Pakistan in its effort to fight terrorism, maintain national stability and safeguard its people, he added.

Premier Li Keqiang in his message addressed to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, “I was shocked to learn that the severe terrorist attack in Sehwan has caused heavy casualties. The Chinese side strongly condemns this attack. On behalf of the Chinese Government, I extend deep condolences to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the injured and bereaved families.

China is firmly opposed to all forms of terrorism and will as always support the unremitting efforts of the Pakistani Government and people to safeguard national security and stability and fight against terrorism, he added.

