Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday visited the residence of the late DIG Syed Ahmad Mobin Shaheed to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

He met with the family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He also paid homage to him on his services, saying the country had lost a dutiful and valiant officer.

