COAS, Shahbaz condemn IED blast

AWARAN: An improvised explosive device (IED) on Thursday exploded near an army convoy in Awaran, Balochistan, leaving three soldiers martyred and two soldiers injured. Those martyred include Capt Taha Shahadat, Sepoy Kamran Satti and Sepoy Mehtar Jan.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tributes to the victims, saying three more “sons” had laid their lives for the motherland at Awaran.

“None can deter our resolve to defeat enemies and safeguard our Pakistan,” the COAS said, quoted by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bomb blast. He expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the blast.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Shahbaz prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in peace and grant fortitude to the grieving families to bear the irreparable loss.

