MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) disconnected electricity connections of the Water and Sanitation Agency for being a defaulter of Rs20m on Thursday.

The Wasa spokesman said that the disconnection of electricity connections had shut down more than 100 tube-wells, disposal stations and turbines, creating problems for the people. He claimed Wasa was not a defaulter of Rs 20 million. He alleged Mepco overbilled the Wasa to cover its line losses. He also accused Mepco of issuing fake electricity bills.

Meanwhile, Wasa MD visited the Mepco Headquarters and met Mepco CEO Masood Salahuddin. The Wasa officers told him that the Wasa needed electricity to run disposal stations round-a-clock otherwise it would choke entire sewerage. They asked him to restore power supply to the Wasa but he reportedly ignored the request. Mepco spokesman Jamshed Niazi denied the Wasa’s allegations.

