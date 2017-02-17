ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has said the government lawyers want only a Supreme Court (SC) advice only in Panama case, but “we want court give a clear decision”.

“Truth and falsehood have come to an open. Government lawyers want court should only advice but we want the court to give clear decision so that people could get rid of corruption and Pakistan could make progress. “The whole nation has set its eyes on SC,” he said while talking to the media outside the SC during intermission in Panama case hearing on Thursday.

He said: “I talk of justice rather than politics. All should be held accountable. But prime minister should be held accountable first because corruption and government cannot go side by side,” he added. He said the government lawyers did not give replies to several questions from judges. “I hope corrupt mafia will be held accountable through court verdict and people will get corruption free Pakistan,” he added.

