ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday claimed that the ruling PML-N was trying that the Supreme Court should not hear the Panama case.

Talking to the media persons here, he said Sharif family lawyers were now saying that if the prime minister had lied in Parliament, then it was not a big issue. “Whereas, a leader has to step down on even telling a lie,” he asserted.

He noted that a new document was submitted to the apex court, according to which Maryam Safdar had been trustee of the off-shore properties for just four months. Later, he chaired an important meeting of the party leaders held simultaneously in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Different aspects of ongoing Panama case were deliberated upon. In a statement, issued by the Central Media Department, Central Secretary Information PTI Naeemul Haq said the lawyers of Sharif family had tried to save the PM’s neck by raising objections on technical grounds and changing positions on the “fraudulent” speech of the PM in Parliament.

Haq said finally Salman Akram Raja had accepted that they had nothing to present in the court after putting the burden of proof on one another for a long time. He said PanamaLeaks will be the last nail in the coffin of “Sharifs’ politics of fraud, corruption and plunder”.

“The PTI wholly rejected the government’s decision of hiking petroleum prices,” he said and added that the government was bent on tyrannizing the poor people for its own luxuries and lavishness and added that the government must refrain from looting the suppressed people of Pakistan.

About Islamabad High Court decision against the petition filed by the Election Commission regarding PTI funding case, Haq said litigation against the PTI’s financial matters was entirely based on malicious grounds.

He categorically stated that PTI was the pioneer party which had introduced political fund raising in the country. He said country’s best audit firm regularly scrutinizes the PTI finances. Moreover, the recent wave of terrorism was strongly condemned in the meeting and the PTI leadership prayed for the highest rank of the martyrs and early recovery of the wounded.

