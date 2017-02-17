SEOUL: North Korean female assassins, armed with good looks and poison tools, are now the weapon of choice for a ruthless regime stalking its opponents, a high-profile defector told AFP on Thursday, after the latest apparent assassination.

Hardy male agents wielding guns or knives have been ditched in favour of their female counterparts, who strike fear into the hearts of enemies, said An Chan-Il, a North Korean defector and renowned critic of Pyongyang’s one-man rule.

0



0







N Korea female agents are regime’s weapon of choice was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186898-N-Korea-female-agents-are-regimes-weapon-of-choice/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "N Korea female agents are regime’s weapon of choice" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186898-N-Korea-female-agents-are-regimes-weapon-of-choice.