KARACHI: Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Abid Mushtaq advanced to the final of men’s singles event at Gujrat Gymkhana Open National Ranking Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

Aqeel eliminated younger brother Yasir Khan to register a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 triumph, while Abid defeated fellow Lahore player Heera Ashiq by 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

In the ladies singles semi-final, Pakistan No1 Ushna Sohail brushed aside Kunsha Baber in a one-sided affair by 6-2, 6-1.

