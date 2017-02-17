KARACHI: Hockey was revived after 32 years at the Pak Flag ground on Thursday through co-operation of District Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi.

An exhibition match was also played between KHA Orange and KHA Blues at the venue. KHA Orange defeated KHA Blues by 2-1. Arsalan scored both the goals for the winning team, while Rizwan was the scorer from KHA Blues.

Pak Flag hockey ground, situated in Paposh Nagar, Nazimabad, was once considered one of the most important hockey grounds in Karachi from where many international players and Olympians were produced. But for the last 32 years, the ground was being used as a garbage dump.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehan said that he wanted to see all hockey grounds in the city free from the occupation of land grabbers.

He assured that the KHA would continue its efforts to revive hockey grounds in Karachi. KHA president Dr Junaid Ali Shah and International Hockey Player Mohammad Khalid Jr, who is also the secretary Pak Flag Hockey Club, appreciated the efforts of chairman for the hockey ground’s revival.

