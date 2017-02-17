Print Story
Flawless Worley wins women's giant slalom gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland: Tessa Worley won her second gold medal at the alpine skiing world championship on Thursday as she took the women’s giant slalom by storm, having been part of the French squad that won Tuesday’s team event.
Worley, the first leg’s pace setter, produced a pair of superb runs on a deteriorating course to finish 0.34 seconds ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin, with Italy’s Sofia Goggia taking the bronze medal.
With warm weather making the course tougher for the top contenders in the second leg, Worley recovered from a slight glitch which threw her off balance in the top section.