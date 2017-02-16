KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided that the Under-16 schoolboys hockey championship’s final rounds will be played at three centres in April as a new astro turf will be laid at the Naseer Bunda Hockey stadium, PSB’s sports complex in Islamabad, due to which it will not be possible for the PHF to organise the event at one place, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The three centres where the championship’s final rounds will be played are Mardan, Bahawalpur and Karachi.

PHF Director Development and Domestic Naveed Alam said that the PHF had formed a selection committee comprising Pakistan’s former greats whose members would visit various centres to conduct the trials which will be held from February 22-28. “The federation has appointed a panel of the selection committee whose two to three members will visit all the districts and towns to select the players,” he said.

The local administrations and provincial hockey associations will collaborate with the PHF to organise the trials.

He added that not only free hockey sticks and shoes would be given to the selected players but prizes and awards would also be up for grabs.

