TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir Food Department on Wednesday sealed three cooking oil outlets allegedly preparing substandard oil with unhealthy elements.

After getting complaints from the public, a team of Food Department officials raided markets on Timergara Bypass. The team sealed three cooking oil outlets and registered cases against the owners.

Several litres of substandard cooking oil and animals’ waste were also recovered from the factories. Talking to The News at his office, District Food Controller Shahabuddin said that chicken and animals’ waste, especially fur and intestines, were being used to manufacture the product.

He said the oil was being supplied to hotels in the city for preparing ‘kabab’, pakora and roasting.The official said the government had already banned sale of such oil as it contained substances injurious to health.

The food authority directed the tehsil municipality staff to properly dispose of animals’ waste so that it could not be misused by selfish elements.Staff shortage at hospital: District Health Officer Dr Shaukat Ali has said that the fresh recruitment of 92 male and female doctors in the district would overcome staff shortage at the District Headquarters Hospital.

He said this while addressing as chief guest at a certificate distribution ceremony at the category-D hospital Talash on WednesdayThe function was arranged by the Insan Dost Welfare Organisation, a nongovernmental organisation.

The DHO distributed commendation certificates among doctors and paramedics of Talash Hospital for their performance. The function was addressed by the hospital in-charge Dr Khaista Rehman, Dr Irshad Ali Roghani, Dr Mukhtiar Ali and the NGO’s chief Javid Dirvi.

The DHO also inaugurated ultrasound centre, X-Ray plant, ENT and eye units at the hospital.Dr Shaukat Ali said that Rs30 million had been approved for category-D hospital of Talash. He said the appointment order of Class-III employees of health department would also be issued in a couple of days, which would improve service delivery at healthcare units.

