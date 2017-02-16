Young cyclists in streets are a nightmare

Teenagers indulging in wheeling, picking bicycles up and swinging around in the air before slamming them down hard on the street are on the rise in Fazal Town. Old people and the disabled are particularly vulnerable. This is surely dangerous for both the child and everyone else.

“If somebody thinks that wheeling in the streets, is not dangerous, selfish, and illegal, perhaps he/she undergo psychological treatment,” says Hafiz Hussain Asghar, resident of the area.

“Such kinds of kids are a nuisance in our locality. They do not have any regard for others. It isn't too uncommon to see teenagers ride on them, for no other reason than to make fun. I just don't see the reason for this,” says Alamdar Hussain also resident of the area.

“The other day, I was amazed to see a group of five teenagers speeding their bicycles, giving pedestrians a real fright. Any of the pedestrians could have been seriously hurt, had they not been careful,” says Zagham Zaidi from the area.

Noor Ali, a resident of the area says: “I was fortunate enough not to get in their way otherwise I would have been seriously injured. For the most part, their parents just look on leniently, without any seriousness to stop them from doing things which may prove harmful to others.”

It's threatening for people who are walking along the street. They can't see these bicycle riders coming up from behind. Aged people can't always hear them and they certainly can't be expected to move out of the way in time.

“One day I was chatting with my friend without becoming conscious that someone is swinging a bicycle very fast and right behind us. I think these acts should be taken care of in crowded streets,” says Munnawar Hasan going to the Butt Market for shopping.

“Just because they are seen as youngsters it doesn't mean that they should be allowed to put someone in hospital. Parents of these youngsters on bicycles should be made to realize their parental responsibilities,” adds Munnawar.

Sameera Hasan from Shah Khalid Colony says: “On the newly built smooth road in the locality these youngsters on bicycles whiz past the pedestrians faster than on other roads. These kids are generally indifferent.

They speed ahead weaving in and out of the traffic. To them the faster they go the more fun they have. Perhaps, their parents have little if any control of them even inside homes.”

“There are many of these youngsters of different ages in other localities as well. They have little concept of how dangerous their actions are. It is just fun to them. They do not realize that there are people who are old and if the bicycle runs into them they could be injured,” says Wahid Ali from Gulzar-e-Quaid.

“Residential area streets are not a playground and youngsters should not behave like this. Before a serious accident occurs to anyone their parents should prevent them from indulging in such a perilous act. The youngsters get up to an enormous speed on bicycles and it is impossible to see them coming until they are on top of you,” says Shama Hussain of the area.

“Not too long ago, a youngster on a bicycle while swinging it around near Usman Market hit an old lady carrying some purchased items of daily essentials from the same market. The lady fell on the road, luckily there was no fast moving bike or car coming from behind,” says Shujaat Haider an eye-witness to the incident.

