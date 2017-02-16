Islamabad: The Executive Committee of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGHEF) which met here Wednesday, has okayed extension in Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme for the Government employees as per Joint Venture (JV) policy as already approved by the federal cabinet.

The Executive Committee of FGEHF held its meeting with Federal Secretary Housing Shah Rukh Arbab in the chair. It was also attended by all other members of the committee and directors of the foundation.

During the meeting, it was decided that the land for second phase of the Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme would be acquired and developed in the light of JV policy. The FGEHF plans to acquire 10,000 to 15,000 kanals of land for the housing scheme at the rate of Rs400,000 per kanal.

The housing foundation had already issued consent and provisional allotment letters for the under developed first phase of the Bhara Kahu scheme spanning over an area of 3,200 kanals.

