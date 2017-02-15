-
LHC directs FPSC to conduct CSS exams in Urdu
February 15, 2017
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to conduct CSS (Central Superior Services) Examinations 2018 in Urdu language.
Justice Atir Mahmood passed this direction on a petition of Advocate Saifur Rehman who had applied for CSS Examinations 2017 and objected that the FPSC advertisement was silent about the language in which the examination would be held. He prayed to the court to order the commission to conduct the examinations in Urdu language as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2015.
The judge, however, turned down his plea to hold the current year examinations in Urdu due to paucity of time. The commission’s counsel told the court that arrangements were being made for transfer from English to Urdu and a committee had been formed to make recommendations in this regard. He said the issue had also been taken up with the Higher Education Commission.