ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Tuesday said the government had failed to fulfil its responsibilities of maintaining law and order in the country and ensuring protection to lives and properties of masses.

"It is responsibility of the government to maintain law and order in the country but recent acts of terror in Lahore, Quetta and Karachi have exposed its failure to fulfil its duty," Sirajul Haq said while talking to media persons outside the Parliament House.

The JI leader advised the PML-N government to devise a categorical policy with consultation of provinces, address problem of law and order and terrorism and also take nation into confidence on this issue.

Sirajul Haq while condemning suicide attacks, particularly in Lahore, expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives, observing that the incidents have proved that maintaining law and order was not priority of the present government. "Instead, the federal ministers are busy in defending of rulers and their family members," he said.

The JI leader called upon the government to meet demands of people of tribal areas, saying they want merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and doing away with obsolete FCR law. He said the government should take decisions keeping in view the aspirations and demands of people.

Observing that the US president every day issues a new statement against Muslims, he said Trump’s policies were highly damaging to America itself.

