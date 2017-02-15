Print Story
Nine suspects held by Rangers
February 15, 2017
Karachi
Nine suspects, including members of banned outfits and a political militant wing, were arrested in raids conducted across the city by the Sindh Rangers on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the paramilitary force said raids were carried out in Jamshed Town, Korangi and Saddar areas in which three criminals were apprehended. The men include a worker of a political party’s militant wing. Illegal weapons and ammunition were seized.
In separate raids in Shah Faisal, Korangi, New Karachi, Orangi and Malir, six criminals were arrested, including two workers from a political party’s militant wing and one man affiliated with a banned outfit.