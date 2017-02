LARKANA: Unidentified assailants shot dead a schoolteacher near Serai Wah on Larkana-Kamber Road in Taluka Larkana on Monday. The police said the incident appears to be the outcome of an old enmity. The deceased, Muhammad Ramzan alias Tharo Khan Jagirani (47), a teacher of a high school was the resident of village Baqar Khan Jagirani, Taluka Larkana.

