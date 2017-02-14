SUKKUR: World Radio Day was observed by the Department of Media Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. The department observed the day, following the proclamation of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2012. The department observed this day by using the slogan “Radio is You” in collaboration with the Radio Pakistan, Khairpur.

Lecturer Ahmed Ali Memon said, “Radio is the force for social intergenerational dialogue and can be used as a tool to spread the message of gender equality, human rights, peace and tolerance to integrate the Pakistani society.”

He further added: “Radio is the only effective medium to reach remote areas and spread the message of development.” SALU Senior Program Manager Ali Akbar Shah Rashdi said, “Radio can be used to accelerate socio-economic, agricultural and educational development in Pakistan.” A large number of students attended this event with great enthusiasm.

