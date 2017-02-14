Discarded Test opener linked to PSL corruption scandal

DUBAI: Discarded Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed was on Monday provisionally suspended from all form of cricket by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Though the PCB did not provide any details on why Jamshed, who has not played for the country since flopping miserably in the 2015 World Cup, was suspended it is believed that he had a role in the corruption scandal that rocked the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) last week.

The decision to suspend the left-handed batsman was announced by Najam Sethi, the PSL chairman, on Twitter. Sethi had stressed that strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty of corruption charges in the PSL.

Jamshed, who was ignored by all the franchises during the PSL 2017 auction, last played for Pakistan in 2015, before falling out of favour.

The PCB had earlier suspended Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan who were both representing Islamabad United in the PSL. Khalid, however, had denied all allegations against him.

Mohammad Irfan, the tall left-armer who also plays for United, was also questioned. He is still under the microscope, and the decision about his future will be taken once the investigation ends. Till then, he has the green signal to play matches for Islamabad.

