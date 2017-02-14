PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani awarded prizes to a police team of Charsadda on Monday for foiling a terrorist bid.

A statement said that Charsadda police had information that some terrorists had entered Charsadda for carrying out terrorist activities, following which a special team of police and security forces was formed. The team arrested a resident of Badi Korona, who during investigation told the police about his other accomplices.

The police arrested all the group members and recovered arms and explosive including suicide jackets, police uniforms, 3 SMGs, 6 chargers, 180 cartridges, three hand grenades, one rocket launcher, 15kg explosives from the Parang graveyard. The arrested terrorists allegedly belonged to the banned TTP’s Fazlullah group that carried out attacks including targeted killings and bomb blasts in the past.

Addressing the ceremony, IGP Nasir Khan Durrani appreciated the bravery of the Charsadda police and said the ongoing war against terrorists would be taken to its logical end and peace and security would be ensured at all costs. The IGP awarded the police team Head Constable Marwat Khan and constables Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Siraj.

