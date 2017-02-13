TIMERGARA: Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Sunday accused Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq of ignoring the ideology of Maulana Maududi for the sake of three ministries.

Addressing a public gathering at Talash Shamshi Khan village in Lower Dir, Amir Muqam alleged that the JI chief had shut his eyes to the corruption of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said on the one hand, the JI made an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while on the other hand it was opposing the federal government.

Amir Muqam said Pakistan was moving fast towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. JI Tehsil Councillor Syed Inayatur Rahman, Azad councillors group, hundreds of workers of JI, PTI, PPP, JUI-F and ANP announced joining the PML-N on the occasion.

PML-N Lower Dir president Malik Bahram, provincial joint secretary Malik Farooq Iqbal and general secretary Javed Akhtar also addressed the gathering. Amir Muqam said that PTI chief Imran Khan was using the Panama Papers case to gain popularity but his dream of becoming the prime minister would remain unfulfilled as the people of Pakistan knew about his duplicity. He said Imran Khan hoodwinked the people of KP in the name of change.

He claimed the PML-N had brought about a real change as the confidence of foreign investors had been restored due to best economic policies of the federal government. He added the federal government made matchless efforts to steer the country out of the prevailing crises and defeat terrorism.

Amir Muqam said KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak was trying to take credit for the Chakdara-Chitral road. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif approved the road project. He announced to establish a power grid station at a point between Talash and Timergara. He also promised to approve the Khadagzai feeder to address low voltage issue in the area. He announced to construct the Chakdara bypass and to set up the office of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) in Talash.

Amir Muqam directed the officials of SNGPL to ensure provision of natural gas to the residents of Talash. He hoped the people of Lower Dir would vote for the PML-N candidates in the next general elections.

