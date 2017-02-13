KP govt freed people from clutches of corrupt politicians: CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has freed the hapless people from the clutches of the corrupt mafia.

He was addressing a jirga of elders of Manki Sharif and a reception at Pashtoon Garhi during his day-long visit to Nowshera. Nowshera District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, Member National Assembly Dr. Imran Khattak and others also spoke on the occasion.

The chief minister said the past of the province was replete with the stories of corruption, loot and plunder. He was critical of the Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-(Nawaz) and termed them two sides of the same coin because both kept the people deceiving.

He said certain brand of religio-political party used Islamization and therefore cheated the people as well. Pervez Khattak said the political leaderships had a role in bringing the country to the current position. He lamented that politicians used everything to do politics and politicisation of public sector entities was no exception.

The chief minister said the KP government had introduced a system of revamp which had certain targets. Elaborating on his statement, he said these included ensuring public accessibility to the facilities, the rights to the deserving, merit-based decision making and following the agenda of public welfare.

Pervez Khattak said the era of loot and plunder was over and an era of prosperity and development of the people had been started. He said the reforms had provided a base for a strong and durable system free from corruption and only accountable to the public for the public welfare.

Pervez Khattak said the revamped system had no space for political interference because these institutions are now autonomous and have been made accountable to serve the people. He said there was a clear difference between the KP government led by him and the previous if we talked about the quality of work, the efficiency of public sector institutions and the sincerity of the rulers.

The chief minister said under the Insaf Sehat Card scheme marginalised segments of the society, specially the poor would get a free health treatment ranging from Rs 300,000 to 5,00,000. He hoped the PTI would be re-elected to power because of its performance.

An interesting situation was witnessed when the chief minister was having a reception at his hometown. The chief minister was at the reception hosted in his honour by Haji Amirzada at Touheedabad in Manki Shairf. He was being served with refreshment.

A good number of people gathered at the table where the chief minister was present. They were conveying their problems to the chief minister. All of a sudden, a strange looking elderly man rushed to the table. He picked up the plate and started eating confectionary placed there.

There was murmuring as the police and sleuths of the Special Branch and even the hosts started asking about the identity of the person. A cop asked elderly person about his name. The man said he had links with a senior official. This stirred laughter. The chief minister came to know about the incident. He intervened and asked the organisers to let the man take tea, saying he deserves respect.

