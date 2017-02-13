Pakistan about to get Iranian volleyball coach

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is about to hire the services of Iranian coach Hamid Movahidi for a one year, a senior official of the federation told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

“Yes, we have reached very close towards hiring the services of Hamid Movahidi,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’. “We have talked to Iran Volleyball Federation (IVF) and have also written to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). Tomorrow I will also meet the PSB management to discuss this matter,” he added.

It would be after eight years that Pakistan would be hiring a foreign volleyball coach.

Ali Reza Moameri of Iran was the last foreign coach Pakistan hired. It was way back in 2007-08. Ali Reza created history when he guided Pakistan to a bronze medal, their first, in the 26 years history of the Asian Junior Volleyball Championship in Iran in 2008.

Pakistan, who once had a strong standing in Asia, have always performed well under a foreign coach.

About Movahidi’s credentials as a coach, Yaqoob said he is highly qualified. “He is a specialist in every department. These days the world volleyball governing body (FIVB) has not only developed general coaches but has also developed specialists in certain areas and Movahidi has done his Level-III and I am confident the PSB will fully assist us,” the PVF official added.

For the last few years very few federations have been able to hire foreign coaches.

Movahidi coached Nepal’s team last year. He has also served as Iran’s national team coach.

To a query, Yaqoob said foreign coaches were very expensive. “Our professional players earn 30,000 dollars to 35,000 dollars in three months in foreign leagues. Imagine what would be the demand of a foreign coach,” Yaqoob said.

Four Pakistan players play in pro leagues of Iran, Lebanon and Oman and earn substantial money.

Pakistan are to participate in three international events this year.

From May 1-9, Pakistan will take part in the Asian Under-23 Championship in Iran. Pakistan’s camp for this event has already been held at Peshawar.

Pakistan senior team will feature in the Islamic Games to be hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku from May 12-22.

In July in Indonesia, Pakistan will feature in the Asian Senior Volleyball Championship.

The PVF has inducted senior players in the under-23 camp at Peshawar.

Yaqoob said that the camp would be shifted to Islamabad in March. “Yes, we plan to shift it to Islamabad next month,” said Yaqoob, a former top police official. He said Pakistan was brimming with volleyball talent. “We have tremendous talent. We have six or seven players whose height is between six and seven feet,” the official said.

“What we need is resources because we have to develop the players through a constant plan,” Yaqoob said.

He said that Pakistan’s experience of having foreign coach always had been productive. “A foreign coach has always helped us. If Australia and Indonesia hire foreign coaches then why shouldn’t we,” the official said. “How can we build our own coaches if we don’t hire a foreign coach! If our local coaches work with a foreign coach they will develop their skills,” said Yaqoob.

The PVF plans to hold the Under-23 National Championship from February 27 to March 3 at Peshawar and IG Punjab Cup from March 8-14 at Lahore. The PVF also intends to launch the country’s national league in August or September this year. “We have made preparations in this respect. The kabaddi league is next month and Insha Allah we will hold volleyball league in August or September,” Yaqoob said.

