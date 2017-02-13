Islamabad

Capital Police have introduced modules on modern scientific methods for investigation and security in Basic Recruits Course to prepare the force on a par with international standard.

Such scientific techniques have also been included in probationer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASIs) class course. The information issued by Interior and Narcotics Control Division on Sunday said adequately educated and experienced instructors were posted at Police Training School (PTS) Islamabad, to improve environment for newly recruited officials.

PTS Islamabad has also arranged various basic and advanced training courses in collaboration with International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Programme (ICITAP), Anti-Terrorism Assistance Programme (ATAP), Bureau of International Narcotics & Law Enforcement Affairs Pakistan, Embassy of France, British High Commission etc.

The sources said training courses are run under direct supervision of senior officers of Islamabad Police. Answering a question about foreign countries to which police officers are being sent to learn modern investigations and training techniques the sources

said these include China, United States, Thailand, Australia, United Kingdom (UK), France, Italy, Spain etc.

