LAHORE

A 22-year-old man was found dead in the sewage accumulated in a street in the Liaqatabad area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Waqar. He was passing through the street flooded with sewage late night when he slipped and suffered a fatal head injury. Later, his body was found lying in the sewage. Police have shifted the body to morgue.

The victim’s relatives, friends and relatives staged a protest demonstration and chanted slogans against the authority concerned for not draining out the stagnant water.

Meanwhile, a bike rider, yet to be identified, was killed by a speeding truck in the Manga Mandi area. Police have removed the body to morgue.

