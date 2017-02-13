Print Story
X
-
Man found dead in sewageFebruary 13, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
A 22-year-old man was found dead in the sewage accumulated in a street in the Liaqatabad area on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Waqar. He was passing through the street flooded with sewage late night when he slipped and suffered a fatal head injury. Later, his body was found lying in the sewage. Police have shifted the body to morgue.
The victim’s relatives, friends and relatives staged a protest demonstration and chanted slogans against the authority concerned for not draining out the stagnant water.
Meanwhile, a bike rider, yet to be identified, was killed by a speeding truck in the Manga Mandi area. Police have removed the body to morgue.