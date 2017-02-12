Veteran actress tells Geo News she wants to act again by judging the enthusiasm of people

KARACHI: Veteran actress Shabnam spoke to the Geo News on her recent visit to the Karachi Literature Festival in Karachi. “Jharna sounds good but Shabnam has its own spark,” said Shabnam, while speaking about her real and reel life names. “I worked in over 150 films. Initially, it was difficult for me to work in Urdu films, but slowly and gradually I became more confident.”

The veteran actress shared that she started working even harder after the success of her film ‘Chanda’. “I wasn’t sure about the success of my film ‘Dillagi’, but it also went on to become one of the biggest hits,” she said. “When I met Mr Aslam Dar in 2012, he said that ‘Dillagi’ was still proving to be a big hit.”

She expressed these views in a special conversation with the team of Geo News.

Shabnam, who ruled the Pakistani film industry for three decades, claimed that she was never involved in a race to claim the number one position with anyone. “I shared good relations with all my contemporary actresses,” she said. “Zeba, Nisho, Sangeeta and all other actresses were my friends.”

Shabnam also shared that she worked with all the actors of her time. “I had great respect for Muhammad Ali, therefore, I had a relation of respect with him. On the other hand, I had family terms with Nadeem, due to which we were quite close and good friends too,” she said. “Mehnaz’s voice went really well with my personality.”

“By looking at the atmosphere in Pakistan today, I really want to work again and I will definitely work, if I will get a good role,” she said. “Pakistan is my nation and I feel happy when I am here.”

The actress also shared that she always used to listen to the script before signing any movie. Shabnam said that she was offered an Indian film when she was in Canada, but she declined the offer. She also revealed, “I really wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan.”

“I used to mould myself according to the demand of the character I was playing,” she said. “I want to act again by looking at the enthusiasm of people towards me.”

Shabnam said that it was really difficult to spend time after Robin passed away. On the other hand, she praised how Karachi had transformed over time and had become more beautiful. The actress advised young actors to work really hard and respect time by being more punctual.

Shabnam thanked all her fans for remembering her and giving her so much respect on her visit to Pakistan.

0



0







Pakistan is my country and I feel happy when I am here: Shabnam was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185770-Pakistan-is-my-country-and-I-feel-happy-when-I-am-here-Shabnam/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan is my country and I feel happy when I am here: Shabnam" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185770-Pakistan-is-my-country-and-I-feel-happy-when-I-am-here-Shabnam.