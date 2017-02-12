TAKHTBHAI: An infant on Saturday went missing from a rural health centre (RHC) in Shergarh area, police said.

Father of the missing infant Ajmal Hussain told the police that his wife had taken their infant son Muhammad Usman to RHC for routine vaccination. He said that a burqa-clad woman had taken the child from his wife to vaccinate him and disappeared. The police lodged the case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly Jamahed Mohmand, District Health Officer Dr Basit Ali, Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Inam and councillors visited the RHC and get details about the incident. The councillors, local leaders of political parties and elders asked for immediate recovery of the missing infant and threatened to launch a protest campaign if the police failed to recover the child.

