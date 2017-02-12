ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of an application by an overseas Pakistani, alleging that National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was charging unnecessary, exorbitant fee for issuance and cancellation of Pakistan Origin Card (POC), causing financial burden on overseas Pakistanis, and sought a report in 10 days. The application said they were paying 100 to Nadra for preparation of Pakistan Origin Card (POC). That fee was increased to 150 and now it has been increased to Rs22,000 and Pakistan Origin Card cancellation fee is Rs31,500.

0



0







CJP seeks Nadra’s reply in Pakistan Origin Card fee case was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185743-CJP-seeks-Nadras-reply-in-Pakistan-Origin-Card-fee-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CJP seeks Nadra’s reply in Pakistan Origin Card fee case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185743-CJP-seeks-Nadras-reply-in-Pakistan-Origin-Card-fee-case.