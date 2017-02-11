PM seeks early completion of development projects in Karachi

Meets Sindh governor, Balochistan CM and former CM; discusses uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has asked Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar to play an instrumental role and act as a bridge between the federal and Sindh governments and ensure timely completion of development projects in Karachi.

The Sindh governor called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday. The premier said that the federal government was focusing equally on development of Sindh, both urban and rural areas, of the province. Nawaz said the federal government had initiated several projects for the people of Sindh, including energy, infrastructure and social sectors. “With mutual consensus of all stakeholders, we acted for bringing peace in Karachi and by the grace of the Almighty, the law and order situation has substantially improved,” he said.

The prime minister reminded that the federal government was working on various energy projects in Sindh, including Port Qasim power plant, Engro Thar power project, Jhimpir wind power project and Thar mine mouth oracle project. The PM recalled that last week he inaugurated the completed section of Karachi to Hyderabad Motorway M-9 to facilitate the people of Sindh.

“We have also included the Karachi Circular Railway project in CPEC and work on Green Line mass transit project is in full swing. The K-4 and Lyari Expressway project are also being supported by the federal government,” Nawaz said.

The governor thanked the prime minister for reposing trust in him and said he will perform his duties for the benefit of the people of Sindh and further strengthen the link between the federal and provincial governments in the best possible manner.

Later, talking to the media, Zubair Umar termed his meeting with the prime minister as “fantastic” and said that besides discussing Karachi Circular Railway, Lyari Expressway and Green Line transport service, the prime minister impressed upon the need to further improve infrastructure in the industrial zone of Karachi. He said all the projects are closely linked with the betterment of the people of Sindh and economy.

Zubair recalled that Sindh, Karachi and Pakistan of 2013 are entirely different today. “Karachi and Sindh were suffering from a number of disorders including law and order for last 15 years causing great harm to the country and the people,” he said.

He said the government, under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has planned to expand the network of development projects in Sindh. The governor also had several informal meetings here with his political associates including hailing from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and his predecessor CM Dr Abdul Malik Baloch met the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s House separately.

The sitting chief minister was accompanied by the chief secretary of the province Saifullah Chatha and Secretary to the PM Fawad Hasan Fawad was also present on the occasion. State Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry had also a luncheon meeting with the chief minister in the Balochistan House. The chief minister discussed the issues pertaining to development projects of the province with the prime minister.

Nawaz told the chief minister that the federal government was focused on development of Balochistan which was unfortunately ignored in the tenure of previous governments. “We have made Balochistan a hub of development through investments in road and energy sectors,” said the premier.

The chief minister thanked the prime minister for extending the maximum support to the people and the government of Balochistan and undertaking gigantic development projects.

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch later had a meeting with the prime minister. Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo accompanied him. The Prime Minister’s House stated that matters pertaining to national politics and development projects of Balochistan were discussed during the meeting.

Sources said the question of census also came under discussion since the National Party is asking for deferment of the process till the eviction of Afghan refugees from the province who could hamper it.

